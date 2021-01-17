  1. Home
Samantha Akkineni looks fierce and gives supermodel vibes in denim midi dress; Yay or Nay?

Recently, for the promotions of The Family Man season 2, Samantha Akkineni wore a washed-out denim midi dress
29052 reads Mumbai Updated: January 17, 2021 09:38 am
Samantha Akkineni looks fierce and give supermodel vibes in denim mini dress; Yay or Nay?
Known as the fashionista of the South Indian film industry, Samantha Akkineni never fails to grab our attention over her stylish looks. She is among a few actresses who can carry any look with ease and confidence. Be it at the red carpet or dressing up quick to catch a flight, Sam has treated us with some stunning looks. Recently, for the promotions of The Family Man season 2, the actress wore a washed-out denim midi dress by Abhishek Sharma. The outfit is embellished with impressionist embroidery and bead detailing. 

Sam completed her look with layered makeup, bright lips, and curly hair. She looked every bit gorgeous in it. Sam loves experimenting with her outfits and chooses to go the unconventional way all the time. However, it is rare she experiments with her hairdo and this curly hairdo is giving major supermodel vibes. Check out her look below and share your thoughts in the comment section below. 

Take a look:

On the work front, Sam is looking forward to the release of her Hindi debut web series, The Family Man season 2. It stars Manoj Bajpayee in the male lead role. 

Besides the Family Man 2, Sam will has kickstarted shooting Tamil-Telugu film titled, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. The Majili actress will be seen in the lead role alongside Vijay Sethupahti and Nayanthara. The first schedule of Vignesh Shivan directorial went on floors recently in Hyderabad. 

