South beauty Samantha Akkineni's Instagram account is a go-to page to get some major style cues. The actress never fails to grab our attention with her style statement and most importantly, she keeps it all simple yet classy. Even when she steps out of her comfort zone, Samantha Akkineni makes sure to keep it subtle. Recently, she shared a beautiful photo of herself in a floral print cold-shoulder crop top paired with denim. She completed her look with highpoint tail, subtle makeup and rusted lip colour. Captioning the photo on Instagram, Sam wrote, "Strength to strength." Styled by Preetham Jukalker, Samantha Akkineni looks mesmerising in her latest pic with her wispy, wind blown hair.

As we all know, Samantha Akkineni is a sartorial champion and leaves no stoned unturned to step out in style. Sam's Instagram account will give you major positive vibes. From fitness to health and fashion, the Majili actress' social media is filled with lovely posts. Recently, the Oh Baby actress shared fitness videos as she enjoyed the workout with her BFF and designer Shilpa Reddy at the gym. She wrote, "When life gives you Monday .. Dip it in glitter and sparkle all day." Check out Samantha Akkineni's latest Instagram photos and videos that are worth the watch.

Check it out below:

On the work front, Sam will be seen next opposite Vijay Sethupathi in Vignesh Shivan's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. The film also stars Nayanthara as the second female lead. The makers announced the film earlier this year and the shooting is yet to go on floors.

Sam is also making her Hindi web-debut with The Family Man Season 2. Directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K, the film stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role.

