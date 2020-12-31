  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Samantha Akkineni looks mesmerizing with her tresses open in the latest picture; Check it out

Samantha Akkineni is currently busy with the shooting of her upcoming film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal directed by Vignesh Shivan.
492 reads Mumbai
Samantha Akkineni looks mesmerizing with her tresses open in the latest picture; Check it outSamantha Akkineni’s mesmerizing latest PHOTO is a proof that she will be a forever favourite; Take a look
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Samantha Akkineni is one of the popular actresses of the South entertainment industry and she has a massive fan base. With her top notch acting skills in her films, she has proved that there’s no character that she cannot pull off. With her engaging and entertaining posts on social media, Samantha has gained a massive number of followers on Instagram. From time to time, she has shared her whereabouts on social media and they have often made eyes turn.

Now, she has shared a photo of hers, where she can be seen posing a glamours pose in a black outfit. Sharing the photo, Samantha wrote on her Instagram space, “You, looking at me, looking at u”. Fans and followers of the Oh Baby actress took to the comments section and marveled at her beauty.

See her photo here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Also Read: Nithiin and his wife Shalini's latest love filled photo will melt your hearts; Take a look

On the acting front, Samatha has two films in her kitty including Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal and Ashwin Sarvanan's untitled flick. A couple of weeks back, Samantha joined the sets of the film with a warm welcome by Vignesh Shivan. The film has Vijay Sethupatji as the male lead, while Nayanthara will be seen as yet another female lead. This is the first time that the two southern beauties are sharing the screen space. She was last seen in Jaanu, the official Telugu remake of 96. She's also busy with the shooting of her successful chat show Sam jam.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

You may like these
Samantha Akkineni stuns in pink co ord set as she poses with Naga Chaitanya & their best friends on a holiday
Samantha Akkineni owns crystal studded Alexander Wang's shopper tote worth a WHOPPING Rs 1.5 Lakh; See PHOTOS
Photos: Samantha Akkineni papped outside a clinic post her skin care session
Samantha Akkineni sports knotted crop tee and adds trendy vibe with shimmer skirt as she gears up for 2021
Samantha Akkineni shares her 'no filter' mood selfie as she steps out on Sunday morning; Take a look
WATCH: Allu Arjun gets candid with Samantha Akkineni on her chat show; Talks about his family and fans
close