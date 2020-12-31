Samantha Akkineni looks mesmerizing with her tresses open in the latest picture; Check it out

Samantha Akkineni is currently busy with the shooting of her upcoming film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal directed by Vignesh Shivan.

Samantha Akkineni is one of the popular actresses of the South entertainment industry and she has a massive fan base. With her top notch acting skills in her films, she has proved that there’s no character that she cannot pull off. With her engaging and entertaining posts on social media, Samantha has gained a massive number of followers on Instagram. From time to time, she has shared her whereabouts on social media and they have often made eyes turn.

Now, she has shared a photo of hers, where she can be seen posing a glamours pose in a black outfit. Sharing the photo, Samantha wrote on her Instagram space, “You, looking at me, looking at u”. Fans and followers of the Oh Baby actress took to the comments section and marveled at her beauty.

See her photo here:

On the acting front, Samatha has two films in her kitty including Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal and Ashwin Sarvanan's untitled flick. A couple of weeks back, Samantha joined the sets of the film with a warm welcome by Vignesh Shivan. The film has Vijay Sethupatji as the male lead, while Nayanthara will be seen as yet another female lead. This is the first time that the two southern beauties are sharing the screen space. She was last seen in Jaanu, the official Telugu remake of 96. She's also busy with the shooting of her successful chat show Sam jam.

