Samantha Akkineni looks pristine in a dazzling gold saree and pearls to accessorise

Samantha Akkineni has nailed it once again with her latest style statement in a dazzling gold saree and pearls to accessorise. Check out the look below.

South actress Samantha Akkineni has left us amazed once again with her latest style statement in a dazzling gold saree and pearls to accessorise. Sam took to Instagram and shared another stunning look and we just can’t move our eyes off her. For a recent brand event, Samantha Akkineni picked ‘Good Earth’ designer saree featuring gold work on precious embellished cloth. The stunner accessorised her look with rich pearl neckpiece and delicate earrings. Minimal makeup, bindi and hair in a high bun finished out her look to perfection. She looks drop-dead gorgeous!

The entire look has been styled by Preetham Julkar. Not only fans but even Samantha Akkineni’s close friends from the industry could not stop themselves from showering beautiful comments on her latest saree look. Hansika Motwani commented, “Why so pretty.” On the other hand, Tamannaah Bhatia wrote, “Absolutely stunning.” The Majili actress has never failed to impress us with her style statements and this time again, she has nailed it. Check out the look below and let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

On the work front, Sam was last seen in Telugu remake of Tamil film, 96. Titled Jaanu, the film featured Sharwanand in the male lead role. She is expected to start shooting for Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, directed by Vignesh Shivan. Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal also has Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in key roles.

Credits :Instagram

