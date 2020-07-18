Samantha Akkineni looks radiant in a blue kurta as she indulges with nature; See PHOTO

In the photo, she can be seen smiling blissfully in an indigo blue kurta and a pair of matching palazzo pants.

Samantha Akkineni never fails to occupy the headlines whenever she posts her photos on social media. Be it her photos while working out or her photos with husband Naga Chaitanya, the Oh! Baby actor’s Instagram posts have always taken the limelight. In this new photo, which she has shared on Instagram stories, the Jaanu actor can be seen blissfully indulging with nature, as she steps out of what looks like a cabinet.

In the photo, she can be seen smiling blissfully in an indigo blue kurta and a pair of matching palazzo pants. As soon as she shared it on her Instagram space, it is now being shared by her fans across all social media platforms. Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha will be next seen in Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film has Vijay Sethupathi as the male lead. Lady Superstar Nayanthara will also be playing a lead role in the film. Some reports suggest that she has walked out of the film, while others claim that she is still a part of the film.

Before the lockdown was imposed, critically acclaimed filmmaker Ashwin Saravanan announced that his next directorial venture would have Samantha as the lead actor. Actor Prasanna, during an interview, revealed that he will be seen playing a key role in the film. Samantha opened up on Twitter that it will be more than a woman-centric film.

