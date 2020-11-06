Samantha Akkineni looks RADIANT in a colourful breezy summer pleated dress perfect for a vacation

We are totally in love with the outfit and moreover about how Sam has carried it effortlessly.

South beauty Samantha Akkineni never fails to amaze us with her fashion choices and this time again she is killing it in an easy breezy dress. Sam is currently shooting for a Diwali special talk show in Hyderabad and was spotted at the location wearing a stunning outfit. One can see in the photos, Akkineni looks radiant in a colourful breezy summer pleated dress that is perfect for a vacation. We are totally in love with the outfit and moreover about how Sam has carried it effortlessly. She completed her look with statement earrings and hair in a neat ponytail. The Majili actress was smiles for the shutterbugs and flaunted her lovely dress.

Reportedly, Sam is shooting for a talk show that will be aired during Diwali on an OTT platform. According to reports, Samantha Akkineni, Vijay Deverakonda and Allu Arjun are likely to be a part of Nagarjuna hosted episode for the most-awaited festive season. Looks like Sam is there to shoot for the same talk show. However, there is no official word regarding the same yet. Meanwhile, Samantha Akkineni had recently stepped in for father-in-law Nagarjuna Akkineni as a debutante host for Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Dussehra special Maha episode.

Take a look at her recent photos meanwhile:

On the professional front, Samantha Akkineni will be seen next opposite Vijay Sethupathi in Vignesh Shivan's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. The film also stars Nayanthara as the second female lead.

Sam is also making her Hindi web-debut with The Family Man Season 2.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

Share your comment ×