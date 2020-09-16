Samantha Akkineni looks regal in a monochrome pic wearing a shimmery Patbo halter neck jumpsuit: Yay or Nay?

Samantha Akkineni and fashion go hand in hand and once again, she sets our screens ablaze with her regal look in an ombre cross-front jumpsuit.

From ripped jeans, sarees to kurtis and maxi dresses, Samantha Akkineni's outfits are always the talk of the town. The stunner knows how to turn heads with her unconventional looks in the best possible way. She clearly knows what her style is but, despite that, Sam makes sure to step out of her comfort zone. The Majili actress leaves her fans amazed every time with her new look. Even amid lockdown, Samantha showed us her super comfortable ensembles. Well, Samantha Akkineni and fashion go hand in hand and once again, she sets our screens ablaze with her regal look in an ombre cross-front jumpsuit.

Samantha Akkineni took to social media and shared a few monochrome series of her latest look styled by our favourite Preetham Jukalker. Letting her expressions and outfit do all the talking, Samantha Akkineni completed her look with minimal makeup with hair tied in a messy low ponytail. We just can't stop staring at her and how amazingly Samantha has pulled off this look leaves us stunned. Clicked by The House Of Pixels, Samantha Akkineni's outfit is from Patbo and is worth Rs 50,000. The Oh Baby actress has got a great sense of style and more than anything, she knows how to pull off any look with ease and confidence.

Besides this, Samantha has got her accessory game strong as well and her Instagram photos are a proof. Well, this shouldn't come as a surprise that she owns some exclusive and expensive fashion pieces in her wardrobe. Be it a pair of sunglasses to earrings or belt, the gorgeous actress loves everything fashion and will never let you disappointed.

What do you think about her this look? Let us know in the comment section below.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Wild card entrant Kumar Sai is charging a whopping amount per week?

Credits :The House Of Pixels

Share your comment ×