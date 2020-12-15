Samantha Akkineni looks spectacular in printed bustier top, pants, organza jacket but her makeup is the winner

Apart from her acting skills, Samantha Akkineni is known for her fashion choices and her latest look will leave you mesmerised.

South beauty Samantha Akkineni has been treating us with some stunning looks from her latest chat show, Sam Jam. Be it with her vacation outfits, or at the airport, Samantha Akkineni never fails to serve us major style goals. Apart from her acting skills, the stunner is known for her fashion choices and her latest look is sure to leave you mesmerised. For one of the episodes, Sam picked printed silk bustier and pants that she paired with a silk organza jacket. Sam is slaying in this comfy yet stylish ensemble that has been styled by our favourite, Preetham Jukalker. However, her on-point makeup by Sadhna Singh is a winner.

Sam completed her look with loads of eye-shadow, minimal makeup, bright lips and soft open out curls. She looked every bit stylish and we just can't stop staring at her first picture from the latest look. We loved how she went subtle with her styling and makeup. She loves fashion and how! What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Take a look below:

Also Read: Nayanthara, Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Sethupathi's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal shoot begins; SEE PICS

On the work front, Sam will reportedly join Vijay Sethupathi and team for the shooting of Vignesh Shivan directorial titled, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal. The celebs are in Hyderabad for the first schedule of the shoot while Nayanthara is expected to join them later post Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe wrap up. Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal will have music scored by Anirudh Ravichander.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×