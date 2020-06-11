Samantha Akkineni looks striking in this throwback photo in a striped blazer dress and Valentino earrings

Samantha Akkineni took to Instagram and posted a throwback picture of her as she shared about how much she misses dressing up and wearing lipstick.

India is currently fighting the pandemic and is currently in the unlock phase. It has been almost three months the citizens self-quarantined to fight their battle against COVID-19. However, one thing that everyone is missing amid this crisis is dressing up and meeting their friends. Sweatpants and T-shirts have become the new OOTD. Celebrities are also making most of their free time during the quarantine period and are sharing about the same on social media. Recently, Samantha Akkineni shared a few videos and photos of her trying her hand on cooking.

Now, the Majili actress has shared her throwback picture in a striped blazer dress and Valentino earrings. Sam took to Instagram and posted a throwback picture of her as she shared about how much she misses dressing up and wearing lipstick. She wrote, "time I wore red lipstick like a decade ago ... love me some." Well, we all are missing the act of getting dressed and can totally relate to Samantha Akkineni's latest Instagram post.

On the work front, Sam will share the screenspace with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in Vignesh Shivan's upcoming film, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. It is one of the much-awaited films that the audience is looking forward to. The shooting of the film will go on floors in August. Vignesh has written and will be helming the project.

