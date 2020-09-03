Samantha Akkineni loves her quirky Masaba outfits: 4 Times she showed us how to wear prints

We all know, wearing too many prints and patterns is not everyone's cup of tea but Samantha Akkineni can slay in it like a boss.

South beauty Samantha Akkineni leaves her fans amazed every time she tries something new or pushes the boundaries, be it for her personal style or roles in the films. The stunner leaves no stone unturned when it comes to experimenting with many different styles. Interestingly, she has a lot of prints in her closet and surely knows to pull them off in the best stylish way. We all know, wearing too many prints and patterns is not everyone's cup of tea but Sam can slay in it like a boss. She has proved to have an impeccable fashion sense and has been spotted wearing prints more than twice.

1. In all print on print: Samantha Akkineni has been always experimenting with her style and makes sure to try something new out of her comfort zone. For one of the events, Sam opted for all print multi-hued dhoti pants and cape top from Masaba Gupta’s Resort 2019 collection. Hair tied up in a centre-parted sleek bun, the stunner layered it with gold ‘sun-sign’ pendant-chains. Sam completed her look with strappy sandals and simple makeup that added finishing touch. She looked extremely good and something comfortable to wear during any season.

Here's a look at times when Samantha carried quirky prints in ethnic look with equal grace.

2 Quirky-chic palazzos:

For one of the events, Sam opted for a quirky chic outfit by House Of Masaba and clearly, no actress can slay it so confidently. The Majili actress accessorized her look with gold ear studs and this has become one of our favourite looks.

3 In Maxi dress:

At the teaser launch of her film, Samantha wore a printed maxi and matching long jacket by Masaba. She accessorised her simple yet stylish look with hoops and black strap sandals, thus creating a great ensemble.

4 Bird’s eye print:

This time again she picked her favourite designer wear a more traditional silhouette. Samantha Akkineni looked nice in a bird eye print saree but the blouse looked a bit off. However, she carried it well!

