Samantha Akkineni LOVES her statement earrings: 5 Times her glam accessories stole the show

From adding that contemporary twist to her outfit to LV studded earrings, here's a look at Samantha's top 5 high-impact pieces.

South beauty Samantha Akkineni has clocked a decade in the industry and the stunner has been winning hearts of the audience with her unconventional roles. Besides being an amazing actress, Samantha Akkineni is also known for her style statements. She has been making a statement with her sartorial choices and has pulled off some phenomenal looks in the last one year. When it comes to fashion and fitness, there is no looking back ever for Samantha Akkineni. The best part is she carries every look with ease and confidence along with impact-making accessories. She has become a style icon and never disappoints us when it comes to accessory choices.

For one of the events, Samantha Akkineni picked Raw Mango yellow and green suit that she accessorised with eye-grabbing golden and silver earrings by Sheetal Zaveri by Vithaldas. That contemporary twist to her outfit becomes a statement art itself. If you thought only heavy jewellery can make for a perfect look for wedding season, Samantha Akkineni would like you to think again. Let's take cues from Samantha Akkineni earrings collection. From adding that contemporary twist to her outfit to LV studded earrings, here's a look at Samantha's top 5 high-impact pieces.

2. The Majili actress has time and again proved that she is class apart from her contemporaries when it comes to fashion and styling. For one of the photoshoots, Sam dazzled in a blue sequins dress accessorised with diamond-studded heart-shaped earrings. We got all-eyes-on that earrings that’ll be perfect for your best friend's cocktail or sangeet ceremony.

3. For the success meet of Oh Baby, the South beauty picked an easy-breezy Anamika Khanna outfit accessorised with handcrafted seashell earring by Pratima jukalkar. She looked uber-stylish as ever!

4. Sam's love for designer pieces and statement accessories is pretty evident. Samantha had recently shared one of her throwback looks in a tailored blazer and pants in stripes. The Super Deluxe actress styled it with Valentino Garavani earrings and a sling bag from Saint Laurent. Those gold logo earrings are a dream!

5. Samantha Akkineni graced the red carpet in a shimmery high slit cut gown and we just can’t move our eyes off her. However, what caught our attention on was her statement earrings. Classic and how!

Also Read: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Varun Tej & others pose for perfect family portrait at Niharika Konidela's engagement

Which is your favourite looks of all? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×