Samantha Akkineni makes a classy fashion statement in a multi coloured outfit; See Pics

The sultry siren Samantha Akkineni shared stunning pictures of herself in a classy look. The actress is seen donning a multi coloured outfit with hair neatly tied back. The actress paired her chic outfit with delicate earrings. The gorgeous actress is stealing hearts with her latest fashion statement. The fans and followers of the actress are delighted to see her latest pictures. On the work front, the actress was seen in the film called Jaanu. The film was a remake of the blockbuster drama called 96.

The southern film titled 96 featured makkal selvan Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan in the lead. The romance saga Jaanu did not perform well at the box office. The fans and film audiences had a lot of expectations from the Sharwanand and Samantha Akkineni starrer. But, the film did not live up to the expectations. The actress has been sharing a lot of candid photos and videos on her Instagram account. The actress Samantha Akkineni enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handles. The actress is also a fitness enthusiast, and has been sharing her workout videos and photos.

Check out the photos

The actress also took to gardening during the lockdown period. The stunner shared videos of her garden on her Instagram account, and the fans were delighted to see the diva's latest hobby. The actress shared the importance of growing vegetables in her own garden. The fans and followers of the actress are looking forward to seeing her on the big screen.

