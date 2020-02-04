Samantha Akkineni makes a revelation about Jaanu; Says 'I outrightly rejected the film initially'

Samantha Akkineni made a huge revelation that she rejected the offer of 96 remake Jaanu initially; however, it was producer Dil Raju who convinced her to do the film.

South beauty Samantha Akkineni will soon be seen in director Prem Kumar's upcoming film, Jaanu. The film stars Sharwanand in the male lead. The film is the official remake of Tamil film 96, which starred Trisha Krishnan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Sam is leaving no stone unturned for the film's promotions. During a recent promotional event, Samantha Akkineni made a huge revelation that she rejected the offer of 96 remake initially, however, it was producer Dil Raju who convinced her to do the film.

At the event media event for her upcoming film, Majili actress said, "When Dil Raju approached me first, I outrightly rejected the film and said that I can't do it. But, thank you Raju sir for asking me the second time. I could feel that we were creating magic every day on the set. We are recreating a classic film in Telugu. I feel that I should talk less before the release. But, I am sure I'll take more about the film after February 7."



View this post on Instagram Be ..live ..in your own .. @kiransaphotography A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on Jan 4, 2020 at 7:34pm PST

Later, she thanked the entire team of Jaanu and co-star Sharwanand for being her Ram in the film. The stunner further added, "As Vamsi (Paidipally) garu said, I am extremely nervous about each film. I do not want to disappoint my fans ever and hence I am scared every day of the shoot."

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez steals the show at Super Bowl Halftime Show; Samantha Akkineni dares anyone to call her 'aunty'

The heart-melting love story showcases high-school romance in a beautiful way. Check out the trailer below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More