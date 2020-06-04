Samantha Akkineni, Malavika Mohanan to Keerthy Suresh: South actresses who donned dreamy Sabyasachi outfits

Samantha Akkineni to Keerthy Suresh and Malavika Mohanan, here's a look at South actress who donned dreamy Sabyasachi outfits and left us crushing on them.

Wearing those elegant golden and multi-coloured floral embroidery suits and sarees featuring a generous dose of designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s signature patchwork is every girl's dream. Whether you want to attend a friend’s Mehendi or at your wedding, owning a Sabyasachi outfit is all you want to stand out in a crowd. There is no denying that one feels no less than a star when the person gets into his creation.

Many Bollywood and South Indian celebrities are obsessed and have been lucky enough to wear the designer's outfits. One of the actresses who just can't get over Sabyasachi's creations is Samantha Akkineni. Not once or twice, the stunner has worn the designer's outfit multiple times.

Samantha Akkineni

Samantha Akkineni is one of the actresses who is obsessed of Sabyasachi designer outfits. From her wedding to Rana Daggubati's Roke ceremony, Samantha has worn her favourite designer's creation a lot of time. However, one of our favourite looks of her is this elegant yellow Sabyasachi suit. She accessorised her outfit with uncut diamond and emerald choker set. Straight hair, minimal makeup and natural lips complemented her look!

Keerthy Suresh

At the National Award ceremony last year, the Mahanati actress graced the evening in a stunning Sabyasachi saree. Keerthy looked beautiful as ever in this Sabyasachi saree for the 66th National Awards ceremony. She completed her look with heavy eye makeup, dark lips, and centre-parted hair in a bun with gajra.

Tamannaah Bhatia

The Bollywood and South actress Tamannaah Bhatia is a true epitome of beauty and her stunning look in this Sabyasachi outfit is a proof. At the song launch of her film a few years ago, the stunner was seen in a red Sabyasachi suit and she carried it gracefully. One of our favourite looks!

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal attended a pre-release event for her film 'Khiladi No. 150, wearing a white embroidered Sabyasachi saree. She paired her sheer floral saree with a simple blouse and accessorised it with earrings, kadha and ring. A centre-parted low bun and minimal makeup completed her look to perfection.

Trisha Krishnan

Trisha is winning our hearts with her royal look in this black Sabyasachi saree. She completed her look with neat hair in a bun, minimal makeup and accessorised with a choker. We can't wait to steal this look for the next wedding season.

Malavika Mohanan

Malavika, who will be seen next in Thalapathy Vijay's Master, left her fans stunned in a traditional Sabyasachi look. For the promotions of her film Petta, the stunner had picked wine-hued kurta with a straight-fit churidar-style bottom. She accessorised her look with a choker and stack of bangles. This picture has been clicked by' Kiransa photography'.

Which is your favourite Sabyasachi look? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

