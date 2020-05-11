Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya going on a ride with their pup Hash is a picture perfect family moment

Samantha Akkineni is making their fans drool yet again over their oh-so-lovely throwback picture. The Oh Baby actress shared a picture-perfect throwback moment with hubby Naga Chaitanya and their pup Hash.

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are the power-couple of Tollywood film industry and the duo is setting major relationship goals. As we all know, Samantha is super active on social media and often keeps sharing some adorable photos of her and Naga Chaitanya. Well, the stunner is making their fans drool yet again over their oh-so-lovely throwback picture. The Oh Baby actress shared a picture-perfect throwback moment with hubby Chay and their pup Hash Akkineni. Taking to Instagram, Samantha wrote, "Going on a grand adventure..almost."

Samantha and Naga, who had tied the knot on October 6, 2017, are setting major couple goals. The lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak has massively impacted many and it is great to see how Samantha is setting an example of keeping things light and positive. The stunner has been treating her fans with some beautiful throwback moments and fans can't stop gushing about it. The Majili actress is full of life while Naga Chaitanya is a very private person and prefers to keep his personal life out of media attention.

Also Read: Naga Chaitanya's pet Hash sleeping in his arms is the most adorable sight; Samantha Akkineni calls it perfect

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya have completed two years of marital bliss and are enjoying every moment together.

On the work front, Chay will be seen next opposite Sai Pallavi in Shekar Kammula's next titled, Love Story.

On the other hand, Samantha Akkineni will be seen sharing the screen space with Nayanthara in Vignesh Shivan's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi in the male lead role. It is said to be a rom-com and is written by Vignesh Shivan.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×