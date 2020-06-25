Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya, Nagarjuna & others are all smiles in this perfect throwback family PHOTO

Take a look at one of the perfect family pictures of Nagarjuna Akkineni, Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya, and others from their Spain holidays. This picture was taken on Nagarjuna's 60th birthday celebrations.

Nagarjuna Akkineni is someone who does not need any introduction. The 60-year old South superstar enjoys a massive fan following all over the country for reasons that are known to everyone. The actor is still active in the film industry and has a long pipeline of upcoming movies. However, his legacy has already been carried forward by Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Akkineni, and Akhil Akkineni. We can also call them the epitome for a perfect family and multiple instances prove the same.

Recently, we have come across a throwback picture of the Akkineni family which is hard to miss. All of them can be seen posing happily for this perfect family picture that was clicked last year when all of them had traveled to Spain for celebrating Nagarjuna’s birthday. As we can see, Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya, Amala Akkineni, and Akhil Akkineni are posing nearby the superstar as he stands in the middle and poses along with them.

Check out the throwback family picture below:

On the work front, Nagarjuna Akkineni will be venturing into Bollywood again with the movie titled Brahmastra co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, , and in the lead roles. Talking about Samantha Akkineni, she will be seen alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. She is also a part of the second season of the Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man. Naga Chaitanya, on the other hand, will be seen opposite Sai Pallavi in Love Story that has been directed by Sekhar Kammula.

