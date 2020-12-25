Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya send Christmas gifts to Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar; See PIC

Namrata took to her Instagram space and shared a photo of the Christmas gift that she and Mahesh Babu received from Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya.

As Christmas celebrations are going on a full swing by people across the world. Photos of Christmas trees and gifts are being shared on social media with wishes. Namrata Shirodkar took to her Instagram stories and shared a photo of the gift which was sent by Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya. In the photo, it can be seen that a box of Christmas cookies along with a handwritten note by the couple was sent.

Along with the photo of the gift, Namrata also shared videos and photos of her Christmas tree as her kids Sithara and Gautam were seen decorating the tree. Earlier today, Mahesh Babu shared his Christmas wishes to his fans and followers by sharing the Christmas tree along with Sithara and Gautam.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu will be next seen in Sarkaru Vaari Patta, which is also a social drama. The film has Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady. The film is directed by Parasuram and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. Sarkaru Vaari Paata marks the reunion of Mahesh Babu and S Thaman after seven years. It is expected that the makers will reveal the rest of the cast and crew for the film soon. On the other hand, Samantha Akkineni is currently busy with the shooting of her next film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal directed by Vignesh Shivan. The film also has Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Naga Chaitanya, on the other hand, will be next seen in Love Story with Sai Pallavi.

