Samantha Akkineni & Naga Chaitanya's blur photos created magical moments; Check out these THROWBACK pics

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya's love story is one of our favourites. They fell in love while shooting their first film Ye Maaya Chesave and after years of togetherness, they got married in October 2017 in a lavish ceremony in Goa. Samantha Akkineni keeps treating her fans with adorable photos of them from their holidays. ChaySam, as called by their fans has been setting major relationship goals for all the couples out there. While Samantha is full of life and super active on social media, Naga Chaitanya is a very private person and prefers to keep his personal life out of media attention. However, Sam makes sure to keep their fans updated about them.

Today, we checked out Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya's Instagram photos and saw how their blur images have captured the most beautiful and magical moments. 'Pictures can be a blur but memories can't' and Samantha Akkineni's beautiful moments with Naga Chaitanya are a proof. Their oh-so-lovely throwback pictures are our all-time favourites. The power couple of the Telugu film industry has completed two years of marital bliss and are enjoying every moment together. Even during lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak, the couple is keeping things positive.

Check out these throwback photos below:

On the work front, Chay will be seen sharing the screenspace with Sai Pallavi in Shekar Kammula's next titled, Love Story.

On the other hand, Samantha Akkineni will be seen sharing the screen space with Nayanthara in Vignesh Shivan's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi in the male lead role. It is said to be a rom-com and is written by Vignesh Shivan.

