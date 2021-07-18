  1. Home
Samantha Akkineni to Nayanthara: 5 times South divas looked effortlessly chic in mini skirts

Here's a look at mini skirts that are a new favourite obsession of celebrities.
19696 reads Mumbai
In the last couple of years, celebrities are seen getting obsessed with one of the comfiest and fashion pieces- mini skirts. From classic denim to polka dots and sequins, mini skirts are all over and the '90s fashion trend has hit in a big way. South beauties like Samantha Akkineni, Nayanthara, Pooja Hegde are already proving just how versatile and trendy they are. Here's a look at mini skirts that are a new favourite obsession of celebrities. 

Samantha Akkineni in wrap skirt: Sam makes sure to put her best fashion foot forward, be it at the airport or during the promotions of her films. She is a fashion queen and has been winning our hearts with her sartorial choices. One of our favourite looks of her is in a floral sequin wrap skirt that she paired with a polka dot full-sleeves top. Setting retro vibe right and how!

Pooja Hegde in a black leather skirt:  Pooja Hegde never fails to grab our attention over her fashion choices. She keeps every look simple and comfy. For the promotions of her film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Pooja opted for a stylish look in a leather skirt paired with an oversized top and metallic ankle-length boots. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

Rakul Preet Singh: Rakul Preet Singh shows the right way to style the white denim skirt. Keeping it cool and comfy, Rakul teamed it with a white crop top and white sneakers.
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Tamannaah Bhatia in a denim skirt: Tam sported something very unusual as she teamed her acid-wash denim skirt with the neon bodysuit by Nasty Gal. Minimal makeup, messy open hair and peppy shoes finished out her look. She took a risky way and nailed it!
Nayanthara in polka dot skirt: The lady superstar of Kollywood is known for her chic and comfy style statement. She picks easy-breezy silhouettes and we are a fan of her look in polka dot skirt and white shirt.

Which is your favourite look of all? Let us know in the comment section below.  

Credits :Instagram

