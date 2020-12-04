Samantha Akkineni to Nayanthara: All the SPARKLY outfits to take inspiration from this party season

A sequin blazer or an embellished short dress is all you need to put your best fashion foot forward at the party.

With party season around the corner, its time to look no less than ordinary. Are you looking for some inspiration for this party season? Well, best-known faces from the South Indian film industry have been spotted nailing some trends and one amongst many is sequin. A sequin blazer or an embellished dress is all you need to put your best fashion foot forward at the party. South beauty Samantha Akkineni as we all know is indeed a style icon. The actress is known for giving us a cue to style in the best minimal way.

Samantha Akkineni's green sequin dress by Self Portrait is perfect for the party season. If you want all the eyes on yourself, this kind of all-glitter cute little dress is what you need to have in your wardrobe. Samantha Akkineni accessorised this sparkling dress with diamond dangler earrings. To avoid looking like a disco ball, ditch accessories and shiny heels. Instead, you can pick a pair of white sneakers and you are ready to go.

Take a look at more looks below:

2. Rakul Preet Singh:

Rakul is acing the glitter game in this slit cut and voluminous sleeves jacket dress. Hands-down, our most favourite sequin outfit! She completed her look with smokey eye makeup and high heels to add that perfect glam touch. This dress is bound to get you noticed.

3. Pooja Hegde:

Pooja's multi-coloured sequin dress is perfect for New Year's. The body-hugging full-sleeves dress is all about shining bright, being classic and flaunting your toned-body. Pooja completed her look with minimal makeup, open natural hair and bright lip colour.

4. Tamannaah Bhatia:

Are you someone who loves wearing sequin but not a fan of keeping it loud and OTT? Well, then this powder blue ruffle midi dress is a perfect fit for your choice.

5. Shruti Haasan:

Shruti Haasan's knee-length bodycon dress by Sameer Madan is one of our favourite picks for the party season. Something that is simple and stylish at the same time!

6. Nayanthara:

The Lady superstar's glity grey jacket dress is love and we got an eye on it. Perfect for parties!

Which is your favourite look? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

