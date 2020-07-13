Samantha Akkineni, Nayanthara to Anushka Shetty: South actresses who allegedly underwent plastic surgery

The celebs lead glamorous lifestyles involving expensive outfits, parties and a lot more to keep the world at their feet. To enhance their beauty and charm, the actresses have also got some changes in them by going under the knife.

Well, as we all know stardom does come with a price tag and there is a lot of to sacrifice in everything that they do. A lot of actresses from the film industry have taken a little extra help to bring a change in their appearance but a very few have spoken about it. South actresses like Samantha Akkineni, Anushka Shetty, Nayanthara, Shruti Haasan among few have undergone plastic surgery. The celebs lead glamorous lifestyles involving expensive outfits, parties and a lot more to keep the world at their feet. To enhance their beauty and charm, the actresses have also got some changes in them by going under the knife. Here's a look at the South beauties who have done plastic surgery.

1. Shruti Haasan: Last year, Shruti Haasan took a bold step and opened up about having done plastic surgery. The stunner admitted to getting a nose job before her Bollywood debut and also mentioned about it on Instagram."Do I promote it ? No. Am I against it ? No. It's just how I choose to live. The biggest favour we can do for ourselves and others is just be and learn to accept the changes and the movement of our bodies and minds. Spread love and be chill. I'm learning everyday to love me for me just a little more because the greatest love story of my life is with myself and I hope yours is too," Shruti wrote on Instagram along side a picture of herself.

2. Samantha Akkineni: Reportedly, Samantha Akkineni underwent a 'nose job' and lip surgery in 2012 but has never spoken about it. The news hit the headlines back then after fans compared her then and now looks.

3. Nayanthara: According to media reports, Lady Superstar Nayanthara has done a couple of surgeries. The stunner had hit the headlines back then for doing liposuction cosmetic surgery.

4. Anushka Shetty: Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty has reportedly undergone liposuction surgery to reduce the fat around her hips and navel.

5. Trisha Krishnan: According to media reports, South beauty Trisha underwent rhinoplasty. Rhinoplasty is a surgery that changes the shape of the nose. Well, if she has done it, it has completely worked in her favour and Trisha looks gorgeous as ever.

6. : Late actress Sridevi had reportedly done nose job and botox. Her cosmetic surgeries also included facial enhancement, facelifts to look younger. However, the actress had denied going under the knife but Sridevi looked strikingly different and her lips looked plumper.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×