Samantha Akkineni, Nayanthara to Mahesh Babu, Dhanush: South celebs who got mobbed by their crazy fans

Famous people tend to get mobbed when they step out in public and a lot of celebrities have closely experienced this. South Indian celebrities have earned a massive fan following are immensely loved by them. From clicking selfies with them to standing for hours in a queue only to get a glimpse of their favourite star, fans do things beyond to express their love. But there are times these awestruck fans go extra while showing their love for a celebrity. Actors get mobbed, attacked by their fans often and this has somehow become a part of their professional life.

South celebrities like Samantha Akkineni, Rajinikanth, Vijay Deverakonda, Mahesh Babu, Dhanush, Hansika Motwani among others were thronged by fans in large number at various events. Check out videos and photos below.

Dhanush: On knowing Dhanush is in London for the shooting of his film, actor's hundreds of die-hard fans gathered on the sets. Dhanush's young fans went crazy on seeing their favourite star. The video of Dhanush greeting his fans had gone viral on social media and we are totally amazed by his humble nature towards them. The Tamil actor was in London for the shooting of Karthik Subbaraj's film. Check out the video below. Fans love from #London #D40@dhanushkraja sir @DirectorS_Shiva @vinod_offl @RIAZtheboss pic.twitter.com/tnauo1M3SJ — RAJA B RAJA (@B_RAJA_) September 18, 2019

Suriya:

In 2018, Suriya got mobbed nearly by 5000 fans at Rajahmundry while shooting for his film NGK. The actor had to get down from the caravan and walk a little distance towards the shooting spot. As soon as stepped out of his vanity van, the crowd jam-packed the location. They cheered, hailed, shook hands and took selfies with the actor.

Mahesh Babu:

During the release of Bharat Ane Nenu in 2018, Mahesh Babu visited Durga temple in Vijayawada. To grab a glimpse of their favourite superstar, a large number of devotees broke queues and mobbed the actor. The security had a tough time in controlling the crowd.

Hansika Motwani:

A couple of years ago, Hansika Motwani visited a store launch as a chief guest in Chennai. It was such an insane moment when Hansika had to move inside the store from car amid tight security. Watch the video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celebrity Updates News (@celebrityupdatesnews) on Apr 14, 2018 at 8:12pm PDT

Nayanthara:

In 2017, Nayanthara visited the opening of a jewellery showroom. As we all know, the Ladysuperstar of Kollywood rarely makes public appearances and when she steps out for the events, she creates a frenzy.

Rajinikanth: While shooting for his film Petta, Rajinikanth was surrounded by thousands of fans. The video of the superstar making his way on the sets of the film amid huge security had surfaced on social media. This not for the first time, Rajinikanth is welcomed by the unbelievable crowd every time when he steps out. उत्तर प्रदेश के लखनऊ जिले में फ़िल्म पेट्टा की शूटिंग के लिए पहुँचे सुपर स्टार @rajinikanth , मोहनलालगंज के प्राचीन शिव मंदिर और बलसिंह खेड़ा के पास की फ़िल्म की शूटिंग, रजनीकांत को देखने के लिए प्रशंसकों की लगी भीड़. #Rajinikanth #Petta @RajiniFansTeam @RajiniFC @Rajnifanatics pic.twitter.com/ZfAx6iLChY — UttarPradesh.ORG News (@WeUttarPradesh) September 24, 2018

Vijay Deverakonda:

During a grand event of his film NOTA, Vijay Deverakonda's hundreds of fans attacked his car as he arrived at the venue. The crowd literally went uncontrollable.

