Samantha Akkineni, Nayanthara to Pooja Hegde: 6 times South stars showed us how to rock thigh high slits

Slit cut dresses are in trend and in a big way! Be it at work, cocktail party or weekend brunch out, slits are taking on soaring heights. Celebrities are also are acing the thigh-high slit and setting major style goals. Showing off a leg is a great way to make a statement and South beauties like Samantha Akkineni, Pooja Hegde, Nayanthara among others have nailed it, whether on or off the red carpet. Today we are looking at the best slit cut dresses worn by these South beauties and all you need to do is go ahead and take inspiration from their style.

Talking about Sam, she is known for being experimental when it comes to fashion and the stunner graced the red carpet in a shimmery high slit cut gown. However, what caught our attention was her wet hairdo and a thick stroke of eyeliner. Samantha Akkineni’s sequin bodycon dress is perfect for your best friend’s Cocktail party.

Take a look at many such gowns featuring thigh-high slit:

2. Nayanthara:

Nayanthara looks exquisite in slit cut polka dot dress and is a perfect outfit for a date or dinner night out. The Ladysuperstar oozes oomph in a slit cut dress that she paired with a denim jacket.

Pooja Hegde:

Pooja Hegde has picked out a yellow strapless Gaby Charbachy gown for a red carpet event, featuring a sweetheart neckline. She pulled her hair into a half-up style and completed her look with a flawless base, filled-in brows and neutral lips.

3. Kiara Advani:

Kiara's dusty gold slit cut shimmery gown is our favourite. Featuring a deep-V plunging neckline, the high slit-cut gown is perfect for your cocktail night. She glammed up her look with glittery smokey eyes, filled in eyebrows and lots of blush. He ensemble is on point!

4. Tamannaah Bhatia:

The actress grabbed all the attention in a shiny blue thigh-high slit cut gown and looked every bit ravishing in it. She accessorised her look with a pair of teardrop earrings and a gold handcuff.

5. Rashmika Mandanna:

The Geetha Govindham beauty left us mesmerised recently with her beautiful picture in a yellow slit-cut dress. Isn't she shining as bright as the sun! The actress surely knows how to make heads turn with her impeccable style statement.

6. Nidhhi Agerwal:

Planning a holiday by the beach in Goa or Maldives? Well, Nidhhi Agerwal's this stunning yellow slit cut net gown is a perfect inspo.

Which is your favourite look of all? Let us know in the comment section below.

