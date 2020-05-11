Samantha Akkineni to Nayanthara & Pooja Hegde: 7 ways to look stylish in denim jacket and up your fashion game

South actresses like Samantha Akkineni to Nayanthara and Pooja Hegde pick this hero piece routinely. Check out the top looks by celebrities for fresh ways to wear a denim jacket.

Denim jackets are one of the most loved and most-worn pieces in every girl's wardrobe and well, celebrities are no exception who own this favourite fashion piece in hundreds. Be it at the airport, party or dinner date out, a denim jacket can be worn with any outfit at any event you wish to. South actresses like Samantha Akkineni to Nayanthara and Pooja Hegde, they pick this hero piece routinely. We love denim jackets so much that today, we have rounded up our favourite denim jacket outfits worn by the celebrities for inspiration. Here's a look at the top looks by celebrities for fresh ways to wear this versatile topper.

Samantha Akkineni

South beauty Samantha Akkineni always stands apart from the rest of the crowd when it comes to fashion. The stunner manages to grab the attention the right way with her unconventional looks. The South beauty leaves us talking about her every appearance she makes at awards shows or parties. There are many ways to style your denim jacket but ever thought of wearing it with a saree? Yes, Sam picked an Anavila Misra handloom saree for one of the events and she slayed it by pairing it with a denim jacket. The actress wore a cross stitch floral sari paired with a denim jacket by Gap. We can’t wait to ace this on-point indo-western style of hers.

Nayanthara

Not to forget, a maxi dress can be paired with denim jackets and Nayanthara shows off the right way to carry it. Perfect summer wear without going OTT. This look can blend in with any season. The Ladysuperstar oozes oomph in a slit cut polka dot dress that she paired with a denim jacket.

Rakul Preet Singh:

Putting together a denim jacket with a bodycon dress is a smart choice for your dinner date out. Also, a perfect look to carry for the last-minute plans to attend a cocktail party. Add a lot of accessories to this look and you are good to go.

Pooja Hegde:

Keeping it chic, fresh and cool, Pooja Hegde was spotted at the airport wearing a pretty floral dress with a green denim jacket. She completed the look with rose gold shoes and an orange bag. The stunner, who will be seen next opposite Prabhas in their upcoming Telugu film, shows us how to pull off denim jacket in any colour effortlessly.

Rashmika Mandanna:

Rashmika Mandanna is known for her chic and fresh style statement. The stunner likes to keep it simple with denim being one of her favourite fashion pieces when it comes to travelling for shoots. At the airport, the Dear Comrade actress was clicked in a summer wear dress that she wore with a denim jacket. We just can't wait to style this look for our first trip post lockdown. What about you? Let us know in the comment section below.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Ever thought of wearing a denim jacket with embellished lehenga? Well, Tamannaah Bhatia sets major fashion goals with this look that we just can't wait to try for BFFs wedding.

Hansika Motwani:

Sometimes it is all about keeping it cool, casual and stylish. Hansika Motwani shows us how to carry a super cool look in denim with a white shirt and denim jacket.

Credits :PinkvillaInstagram

