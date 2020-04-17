Samantha Akkineni, Nayanthara, Rashmika Mandanna and other stars who LOVE striped outfits; Who dons it better?

South celebs like Samantha Akkineni, Nayanthara, Rashmika Mandanna among other actresses have always flaunted their love for striped outfits. Here we round up one of their best looks in striped outfit that you might want to steal it.

Something that one needs to know about fashion is nothing goes out of trend. Be it bell-bottom pants or over-sized knotted t-shirts, the 90s fashion trends are only making a comeback and are becoming the current fashion trend. Just when you thought stripes are old fashioned, let us tell you it is the next big thing. Many celebrities have picked up this trend from where you left.

South celebs like Samantha Akkineni, Nayanthara, Rashmika Mandanna among other actresses have always flaunted their love for striped outfits. Here we round up one of their best looks in a striped outfit that you might want to steal it.

Scroll down and take some cues from your favourite South Indian actresses:

1. Samantha Akkineni

During the promotions of her film, Samantha picked a black striped jumpsuit by Notebook with her favourite Gucci belt. Be it your office meetings or a plan to go on a date, this kind of jumpsuit is a perfect pick.

2. Rashmika Mandanna

For the promotions of her film, Rashmika Mandanna had worn a pair of yellow and white striped pants paired with a white top by Preetham Jukalker. She accessorised her look with a statement lion necklace and completed her look with pumps and mohawk braided hairstyle. She looked stunning and moreover, we loved how she balanced the overall look

3. Pooja Hegde

This is something relatable, absolutely stylish and something that we want to steal from Pooja Hegde. The stunner had shared a picture of her wearing this striped top with denim and fanny pack. A perfect go-to outfit and is something that one cannot go wrong with. Your take? Let us know in the comment section below.

4. Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh's love for stripes is pretty evident through her Instagram account. However, our favourite striped outfit of her is this navy jumpsuit that she paired chic with sneakers and a brick red tote. Rakul effortlessly looks stunning and how we can't wait to steal this look for first dinner part post lockdown.

5. Nayanthara

Nayanthara's this striped midi dress is perfect go-to summer outfit! The Ladysuperstar can carry any outfit with ease and here's she is slaying this simple yet cool look in midi dress paired with sneakers and a sling bag. Which is your favourite? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ | When Prabhudheva's ex wife dragged him to the court due to his relationship with Nayanthara

ALSO READ | From supporting star to Lady Superstar: How Nayanthara formed her own kingdom in the South

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×