Samantha Akkineni, Nayanthara's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal: Vignesh Shivan spills the beans about the film

In a recent interview, Vignesh Shivan spilled the beans about his upcoming film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal starring Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Akkineni and Nayanthara.

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan has got South film industry's two leading actresses Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni together in his upcoming film titled, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Starring Vijay Sethupathi in the male lead role, the makers recently released the title promo of the film and it has set high curiosity among the moviegoers. The upcoming Tamil film will have music by Anirudh. Ever since the news about Samantha Akkineni and Nayanthara coming together on the big screen broke, fans can't keep calm. After working on the film for two years, Vignesh has got the dream cast onboard.

In a recent interview with TOI, Vignesh spilled the beans about his upcoming film. He said, "The title explains everything. It will be a fun rom-com that sticks to the genre. This is a script that we had planned to do two years ago. Writing takes time and we thought this was the best time to make it." He further revealed that Nayanthara, Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Sethupathi immediately loved the script. Sethupathi, who is currently working on Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master, will lose some weight for Vignesh Shivan's directorial.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara have already worked earlier in Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. The film had released in 2015 and the same was written and directed by Vignesh Shivan himself.

Credits :Times Of India

