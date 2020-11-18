  1. Home
Samantha Akkineni is OBSESSED with a tote bag worth Rs 72,000; 5 times she made it a part of her airport look

Samantha Akkineni owns some ridiculously expensive bags that range from Rs 60,000 to Rs 5 Lakh. However, one bag that she can't get over is buckled tote bag by BOYY.
21173 reads Mumbai
Samantha Akkineni airport photos with bag Samantha Akkineni is OBSESSED with a tote bag worth Rs 72,000; 5 times she made it a part of her airport look
South beauty Samantha Akkineni is very particular about her fashion choices and makes sure to always step out in style. The stunner never fails to amaze us with her style statement. Be it at the airport, weddings, red carpet or even for a casual day out, Sam knows how to dress up right for every occasion. She is known for keeping everything classic, simple yet unconventional. The Oh Baby actress' head-to-toe look is incomplete without her bags. The actress makes sure to complete her every look with a complementing bag and also that matches her personal style. 

One of her favourite bags is a tote see-through bag worth Rs 72,000. One of their most classic pieces that she owns, and is her favourite too. Sam is spotted carrying this bag most of the time with her airport look. It has become a statement bag that goes with everything. She is extremely fond of luxury brands and doesn't stop herself from flaunting it. She owns some ridiculously expensive bags that range from Rs 60,000 to Rs 5 Lakh. However, one bag that she can't get over is buckled tote bag by BOYY. 

Here's a look at 5 times she made it a part of her airport look: 

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni pens a powerful birthday note for Nayanthara: Salute your strength and silent determination 

Recently, Sam was spotted at Hyderabad airport as she returned from Goa after her quick getaway with husband Naga Chaitanya during Diwali 2020. 

Be it with tracks and top or traditional outfit, this is Sam's go-to bag and clearly, she makes it a statement with her every airport look.

 

Stylish and chic: Sam carried this bag while travelling to Goa for a shoot and we are totally in love with her this airport look. 

Casual, simple and everything comfy is Sam's style and she makes sure to complete it with her favourite bag. 

What do you think about Samantha's airport style? Let us know in the comment section below. 

Credits :Pinkvilla

Anonymous 1 hour ago

In the first two pics it looks like she has worn some dress 2 3 sizes bigger for her .

