Samantha Akkineni is one happy girl in her new PHOTO as she spreads positive vibes

It goes without saying that Samantha Akkineni is a darling of South entertainment industry. Whenever she posts her photo on Instagram, it never fails to take the internet by storm. Starting from her style statements in her photos to her sense of humour, her photos have always made the headlines. Now, she has shared yet another photo, where she can be seen posing in a white crop top and white shirt.

After she shared the photo, fans took to the comments section and lauded how beautiful she looks in the new photo. Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha recently made the headlines after she hosted a special episode of Telugu Bigg Boss 4 for Dussehra. Samantha Akkineni has two films in her kitty so far. While one film is directed by Vignesh Shivan, the other is directed by Ashwin Saravanan. The Vignesh Shivan directorial is titled Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, and it also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on Nov 4, 2020 at 9:35pm PST

As far as the film directed by Ashwin Saravanan is concerned, it has been revealed so far that the film will have actor Prasanna in a key role. Some reports suggest that the film will also star Prashanth in a key role. However, we have to wait for the makers to come up with more details about both the films.

