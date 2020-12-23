Samantha Akkineni oozes glamour in a sequin dress but her super EXPENSIVE diamond ring steals the spotlight

Samantha Akkineni knows how to grab attention over her style statement and this time again, the actress has left her fans amazed with her latest look.

Samantha Akkineni ups her fashion game yet again in an all glam look. As we all know, Sam has won hearts for her fashion choices and her latest look is sure to leave you mesmerised. The stunner has shared a glimpse of her gorgeous outfit but it was her finger ring that stole the show. One can see in the photos, the Oh Baby actress oozes glamour in a black sequin dress and we are all hearts. Sam completed her look with hair tied in a bun, minimal makeup, loads of mascara, silver nail paint and bright lip colour.

The latest look has again been styled by Preetham Jukalker and uber-glam yet classic makeup is by Sadhana Singh. Sam sure knows how to grab attention and this time again, the actress has left her fans amazed with her latest look. Samantha Akkineni can make any simple outfit look interesting in her best stylish appearance. While she was being lauded for her acting skills over the years, Samantha Akkineni was equally into the spotlight for her red carpet looks.

Check out her look below:



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) Meanwhile, Samantha Akkineni has kickstarted shooting for her much-awaited film titled, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. The stunner will be sharing the screen space with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, and the film is being directed by Vignesh Shivan. The shooting went on floors recently in Hyderabad.

