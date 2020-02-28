Samantha Akkineni OPENS UP about her role in Game Over director Ashwin Saravanan's next

Samantha Akkineni, who will be seen in Ashwin Saravanan's next film, opened up on her role in the film, stating that the film is more than a horror film.

By now, we all know that Samantha Akkineni will be seen along with Prasanna in Ashwin Saravanan directorial. While the director said in an interview that this film, like his previous movies, will also be a women centric movie, based on a horror story, Samantha has now stated in an interview that the film will be more than horror. Acknowledging her role in the film, she took to Twitter and wrote, "It’s going to be much more than just a horror film".



Ashwin Saravanan is known for his critically acclaimed female-centric movies Maya and Game Over, which had Tapsee Pannu and Nayanthara in the lead roles, respectively. It is also being reported that the next film with Samantha Akkineni will also be a female-centric one. While the new project has two critically acclaimed performers, it can we expected that this film will be yet another milestone in the south film industry. More details about the project are awaited.

It’s going to be much more than just a horror film https://t.co/sNq2608B9S — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) February 26, 2020 Meanwhile, Samantha was last seen in Jaanu, which was a Telugu remake of Tamil movie 96. She is expected to start shooting for Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, directed by Vignesh Shivan. Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal also has Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in key roles. Hearsay has that Samantha has been roped in to play a female lead in Jr NTR’s next, tentatively titled NTR30. Some reports suggest that the film will also have Rashmika Mandanna as another female lead.

Credits :Twitter

Read More