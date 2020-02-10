Samantha Akkineni OPENS UP on being misquoted for her comment on taking break from films

Samantha Akkineni said that she might take a break after doing 2 or 3 films. However, this statement of the star was misquoted with her planning to retire. Now, at the success meet of her film Jaanu, Samantha clarified about the same.

South beauty Samantha Akkineni is one of the most bankable and talented actresses, who has been ruling the industry with back to back hit films. Majili, Oh Baby, Super Deluxe and her latest release Jaanu, Samantha Akkineni has left the audience stunned with her strong portrayal of roles in the films. Her recently released film, Jaanu, Telugu remake of Tamil film 96 released on Friday and it opened to a thunderous response from the audience and critics alike. While Jaanu starring Sharwanad in the male lead role is witnessing smooth run at the box office, Samantha has hit the headlines over her comment on taking beak from acting.

During one of the interviews, Samantha Akkineni said that she might take a break after doing 2 or 3 films. However, her this statement was misquoted with her planning to take retirement. Now, at the success meet of her film, Samantha Akkineni gave clarity on the same.

She said, "I never meant to say that I will bid a goodbye to the film industry in three years. As an actress, I have been around for more than 10 years. It's a big deal in the film industry, where female actors don't enjoy a long career. I will be very much around in some way or the other in films. In what ways I will be in the film industry is something I myself don't know. You can't plan some things. I might take a break tomorrow. It's not about retirement."



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on Jan 12, 2020 at 4:53am PST

Also Read: WATCH: Jaanu stars Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand thronged by fans in large number at Tirupati

Meanwhile, Samantha Akkineni is set for her Hindi debut with a web series, The Family Man season 2. The web series stars Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani in the lead roles. The stunner will be performing some serious stunts for the first time.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More