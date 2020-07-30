  • facebook
Samantha Akkineni OPENS UP on how she started the journey of growing veggies at home amid pandemic

Recently, Samantha Akkineni took to Instagram and shared a video of her revealing how she started the journey of growing veggies at home and it is a healing process.
5416 reads Mumbai Updated: July 30, 2020 12:14 pm
Samantha Akkineni is one of the most sought after actresses in the South Indian film industry. The stunner has earned a massive fan following over the years with her strong onscreen presence with films like Majili, Oh Baby, Super Deluxe and Jaanu among many. Besides her love for cinema, Sam has explored her talent in gardening as well. She is growing a lot of veggies at home amid pandemic and is flaunting her new love for gardening through photos and videos on social media. Recently, the actress took to Instagram and shared a video of her revealing how she started the journey of growing veggies at home amid pandemic. 

In the video, Sam says, "I know everyone is doing their best to get by, I see all the creativity out there, the dance, art, cooking and poetry, there’s so many things I know I cannot do. But what I have been doing is something everyone can do, it’s relatively simple, no prizes for guessing. I’ve been putting up many posts on gardening but I want to tell you why I began on this journey." 

She continues stating how lockdown has made her realize certain things and that's how she started growing food at home. "I’m sure many of you remember the time when the lockdown was announced and I know many of you like me and Chay rushed to the supermarket to stock up on groceries and made a list of how long these groceries would last, completely uncertain of what we would do when we run out of them. It was a scary time for all of us and it boiled down to food and the health of your loved ones and yourself," Says Samantha in the video. 

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha Akkineni take B&W challenge to celebrate women empowerment 

She further added that planting is a healing process for her and that pandemic has taught her a lesson on how one shouldn’t take food for granted.

CLICK ON THE LINK TO WATCH THE VIDEO 

Credits :Instagram

