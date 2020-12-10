Samantha Akkineni opts for a flattering glitzy pleated outfit and we can't take our eyes off her

As Samantha hit 14 million followers on Instagram, she shared another picture of herself and she looks a diva.

South beauty Samantha Akkineni's wardrobe is balanced and is filled with some elegant and traditional outfits that we can't stop talking about. Sam loves fashion and she knows what suits her better. Be it at the airport or red carpet, Samantha Akkineni will put her best fashion foot forward. Over the years, the Oh Baby actress has got more of an edge to her wardrobe and is being experimental, courtesy her stylist Preetham Jukalker. As Samantha hit 14 million followers on Instagram, she shared another picture of herself and we just can't stop staring at how stunning she looks in it.

The Majili actress treated her fans with a spectacular photo in an all-glitter outfit. She paired the full-sleeves peplum top with loose pants and completed her look with minimal makeup, earrings and hair tied in a neat bun. Adored by millions down South and across the country, Samantha Akkineni has turned to be a unique style icon. Check out her latest look and share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Take a look:

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni is shooting for a chat show titled, Sam Jam. She will also begin shooting for her much-awaited film titled, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal. The film will see her sharing the screen space with other lead stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Directed by Vignesh Shivan, the shooting of the film went on floors today.

