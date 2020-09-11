  1. Home
Samantha Akkineni opts for a floral printed saree as she steps out for an ad shoot; See PHOTOS

Samantha Akkineni, who will be next seen in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, was spotted as she stepped out for an ad shooting.
As the country is slowly limping back to normalcy, shooting of films and advertisements have now started. Samantha Akkineni, who was home all these days except for a few occasions, has now stepped out and joined the sets of an ad shoot. In the photos, she was seen in floral saree and with dark green sleeveless blouse. In the photos, she was seen interacting with crew and engaging in a casual talk.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha Akkineni will be next seen in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal directed by Vignesh Shivan. Apart from Samantha, the film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The film was expected to go on the floors in April 2020. However, it got delayed due to the ongoing pandemic situation. It is expected that the makers will soon announce updates about the film’s progress.

See the phoptos here:

She also has in her kitty Ashwin Saravanan’s next directorial venture, which is yet to be titled. Samantha will be seen playing the lead role, while Prasanna and Prashanth will seen in other key roles. It is expected that the makers will announce about the film’s update soon. It was also reported recently that Samantha is hearing stories from Kollywood directors and she is looking forward to acting in Tamil films to entertain her Tamil audience.

Credits :Kamalesh Nand

