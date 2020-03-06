Samantha Akkineni opts out of Nayanthara starrer Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal? Is she expecting?

According to a report, Samantha Akkineni is pregnant and due to same, the actress has walked out of the upcoming Nayanthara starrer. Well, however, it is still unknown if it is mere speculation.

Vignesh Shivan got South film industry's two biggest actresses Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni together for his upcoming film titled, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The shooting of the film is yet to go on floors and in a shocking piece of news, Samantha Akkineni has opted out from the film. According to a report in IndiaGlitz, Sam is pregnant and due to same, the actress has walked out of the upcoming Nayanthara starrer. Well, however, it is still unknown if it is mere speculation. This is not for the first time that Samantha Akkineni has hit the headlines over her pregnancy reports.

The Majili actress has always been surrounded with rumours of her pregnancy and more than anything, she is quite a sport and is always vocal when it comes to speaking about her personal life. Well, Samantha's reaction to the reports of her walking out of a Tamil film is awaited.

Earlier, talking about her pregnancy plans, Samantha Akkineni in an interview with DNA had said, "When I have a baby, that baby is going to be my universe. I had the greatest respect for working mothers. My childhood was not very rosy. For all adults, who haven’t had a very rosy childhood, the first thing they will tell you is that they want to give their child everything that they did not have. The child will be everything for me."

Coming back to Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, the film will star Vijay Sethupathi in the male lead role and will have music scored by Anirudh Ravichander. Vignesh Shivan is looking forward to writing songs for the same. The shooting of the film will go on floors from April and will be done in the South.

Sam had announced about the film last month. Check it out:

Credits :Indiaglitz

