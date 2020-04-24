Samantha Akkineni or Nayanthara: Who pulled off the dusted gold tissue silk saree better?

Samantha Akkineni and Nayanthara are always appreciated for their style statements and this time, we have got them on our face-off over their similar dusted gold tissue silk saree.

Samantha Akkineni and Nayanthara are not only phenomenal actresses but are also true blue fashionistas, who never fail to grab our attention with their sartorial choices, Be it wearing Indian outfit or slaying in slit cut gowns during their holiday, both Sam and Nayanthara are always at the top of their game when its about fashion. The stunning ladies are always appreciated for their style statements and this time, we have got them on our face-off over their similar dusted gold tissue silk saree.

One can see in the picture, Nayanthara at an award show picked dusted gold tissue saree and she looks drop-dead gorgeous. The Ladysuperstar carried it gracefully with a sleeveless blouse and accessorised with jhumkas. Signature hairstyle and minimal makeup completed her look. She is slaying and that killer smile on her face is making her look a class apart. We are loving her this look! Well, Nayanthara in saree can never go wrong.

At the trailer launch event of her last film Jaanu, Sam was spotted carrying a simple yet elegant look in a tissue silk saree paired with a sleeveless top and she looked drop-dead gorgeous. The Majili actress surely knows how to rock any simple look with grace and confidence. Isn't she looking pretty as ever? Samantha Akkineni finished out her look with soft open hair curls, neutral look, bindi and delicate neckpiece.

Check out Samantha Akkineni and Nayanthara's saree looks below and let us know who pulled it off better in the comment section below.

Interestingly, Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni will be sharing the screenspace in Vignesh Shivan's upcoming film, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi in the male lead role and is said to be a romantic comedy with a love triangle love story.

