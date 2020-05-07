Samantha Akkineni or Nayanthara: Who pulled off the monochrome unconventional pantsuit better? VOTE NOW

Both, Samantha and Nayanthara pulled off the unconventional pantsuit look in their best possible way. Who according to you carried it better? Vote now.

South Indian Cinema's most powerful and bold actresses, Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni are setting major fashion goals for their fans out there. The stunners never fail to turn heads with their unconventional style statements. Be it going casual or sporting saree at the awards show, Sam and Nayanthara make sure to step in style. In fact, to our notice, they have similar dressing style-classic, bossy yet vibrant. Today, here we bring Samantha Akkineni and Nayanthara's monochrome unconventional pantsuit looks that is giving us major boss vibes.

For an awards show, Samantha Akkineni picked this powerful looking ikat pantsuit paired with a black camisole underneath. She teamed it with beige stilettos, wavy open hairdo and subtle makeup. A brown belt to the look added a different vibe altogether.

The gorgeous Nayanthara, on the occasion of Women's Day, wore a polka dot suit and it is our one of the favourites looks of her. Nayanthara has done power dressing right as she radiates boss lady vibes in a polka dot suit that she paired with floral stilettos. She finished out her look with a high ponytail, minimal makeup and accessorised with hoops.

The joggers' style pants of the actresses are the highlights. Both, Samantha and Nayanthara pulled off the unconventional pantsuit look in their best possible way. Who according to you carried it better? Vote now.

