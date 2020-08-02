Samantha Akkineni or Nayanthara: Who pulled off the top knot hairstyle better?

Samantha Akkineni and Nayanthara are the two most successful actresses in the South Indian film industry. Besides being phenomenal actors, they are also known for their style statements. While Samantha Akkineni is known for being experimental when it comes to fashion, Nayanthara has always managed to give a fresh twist to her every look. From their outfits, hairstyles to makeup, actresses recreate every look and follow the trends. As we all know fans are inspired by our favourite celebrities. One of the trends that Samantha and Nayanthara swear by is the high bun. Amid lockdown, high bun is a great trend to master. It is a statement that is bound to make anyone look beautiful.

During her holiday by the beach, Samantha Akkineni decided to go with a no-fuss quick hairstyle that you can create it in under a few minutes. Isn't she looking stunning as always in this look? Having a lazy day and looking all mess? Well, Samantha Akkineni's high bun look is a must-try. Fresh and totally fabulous, isn't it A twisted knot and you are good to go!

Nayanthara's this off-duty look literally requires no efforts and is all we need amid lockdown. The stunner aced the high bun game like a boss and is something that we can't wait to try already. Also, it is also a classic and stylish way to keep your hair out of your face while at home.

With top knot look being one of the biggest trends in the fashion world, who according to you pulled off this look better? Samantha or Nayanthara? VOTE and let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

