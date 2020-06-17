Samantha Akkineni or Nayanthara: Who rocked the bow headband better?

Samantha Akkineni and Nayanthara have always been at the top of their fashion game and here's how how they styled headbands.

Headbands are the most loved thing in the accessories category and a lot of celebrities are seen effortlessly pulling off this trend. Headbands are one of the stylish accessories and celebrities are seen flaunting it like a boss. South Indian actresses Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni are one of the stylish actresses who are known to follow the right trend. A lot of fans are taking motivation from their favourite celebs to dust off headbands and bring it back in the trend. Samantha and Nayanthara have always been at the top of their fashion game and look at how they styled headbands.

Last year, during Thanksgiving celebrations with their friends in the USA, Nayanthara grabbed our attention over her chic and stylish headband. The Ladysuperstar of Kollywood styled it with a denim top and a black skirt. She looked stunning and we are in love how she kept her look simple yet classy. She perfectly placed the band across the crown and you can also take inspiration for your first-party post lockdown.

Also Read: WATCH: When Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan enjoyed dinner night with their friends in the US

Talking about Samantha Akkineni's bow headband, the stunner aced this favourite accessory with the casual look. Giving a cool-girl vibe, Samantha Akkineni wore the maroon headband with blue jeans, a maroon and white stripes tee and a loose shirt.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on Dec 12, 2019 at 4:06am PST

Both, Sam and Nayanthara styled the headband accessory in their best stylish way. But who according to you is the winner? Vote below and share your thoughts in the comment section below.

[Note: If the poll option is not visible below, CLICK HERE]

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×