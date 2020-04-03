Samantha Akkineni or Nayanthara: Who rocked polka dot outfit better at the airport?

Samantha Akkineni and Nayanthara are two beauties who can carry themselves with utmost elan in any outfit.

When it comes to fashion, South actresses are almost at par with everyone from the Bollywood film industry. South beauties like Nayanthara, Samantha Akkineni, Keerthy Suresh, Kajal Aggarwal, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rashmika Mandanna among many others never fail to grab our attention with their style statements. Samantha and Nayanthara are two beauties who can carry themselves with utmost elan in any outfit. Be it at the airport or attend promotional events, the stunners make sure to steal the limelight with their fashion choices. To our notice, Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni's love for polka dots is beyond and they make sure to rock it like a boss.

The Ladysuper surely knows how to make heads turn with her impeccable style statement. At the airport, the Bigil actress aced her fashion game with a polka-dotted midi dress. She finished out her travel look with hair in a ponytail, minimal makeup, bright lips and accessorised with sunglasses.

On the other hand, Samantha Akkineni was also spotted once wearing a polka-dotted midi dress at the airport. Sam donned a black and white polka dot midi dress and we just can't wait to steal this look.

Well, we are confused and in a tough situation to pick our favourite as both look stunning in their best way possible. Who according to you rocked polka-dotted dress better at the airport? Lets us know in the comment section below.

