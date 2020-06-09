Samantha Akkineni or Pooja Hegde: Whose modern lehenga attire did you like the most? VOTE NOW

Take this poll and let us know who according to you looks the best in lehenga: Samantha Akkineni or Pooja Hegde.

Lehenga fever strikes us every now and then and when it does, it will leave us looking out best. When celebrities treat us with their lehangas, it makes us go all gaga. With its stunning beauty and constantly improving style, lehengas are one of the few types of attire that has managed to stay in trend even after many decades. Here are two of the top stars from the south and their modern lehanga attire. Vote now and let us know which one is your favourite.

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni was last seen in Jaanu with Sharwanand. She has two films in her kitty including Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal and the yet to be titled film with Ashwin Saravanan. The film with Ashwin Saravanan will have Prasanna as the lead actor, while Prashanth is rumoured to be playing a key role. Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal will be directed by Vignesh Shivan and it also has Nayanthara as a leading lady.

On the other hand, Pooja Hegde will be next seen in Prabhas’ next, tentatively titled Prabhas 20. Initially, the makers had plans to release the film in October 2020. However, the release will be delayed due to the lockdown. Prabhas and Pooja are reported to have several steamy scenes between them in the film. Pooja has also been roped in to play the female lead in the yet to be titled Telugu film with Akhil Akkineni. She was last seen in Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramloo.

Take this poll below and let us know whose lehanga attire did you like the most.

