Samantha Akkineni or Sonam Kapoor: Who pulled off Anamika Khanna ensemble in an organza cape look better? VOTE

South beauty Samantha Akkineni and Bollywood actress are known for their style statements. The stunners have been winning the hearts of their fans with unconventional looks and well, there have been multiple times when they have set their hearts for similar kind of outfits. Samantha Akkineni is not only a talented actress but also a style icon, on the other hand, Sonam is a true blue fashionista. Their love for fashion is quite evident and interestingly, the actresses have similar choices as well.

In one of her throwback looks, Sonam Kapoor was seen in draped skirt and an organza cape by designer Anamika Khanna. The fashionista finished out her look with strap heels and accessorised with two-line eye-grabbing jewellery from Sunita Kapoor's signature collection. She owned the look!

On the other hand, Samantha Akkineni, during one of the events last year, wore a beautiful ensemble by Anamika Khanna that included a draped skirt, matching embroidered blouse and a matching organza cape to finish the outfit to perfection. She layered her look with a long necklace and a matching choker. A pair of metallic strap sandals, subtle makeup and a pink-tinted lip completed her look. We are totally in love with Samantha Akkineni's this look and the way she has carried it with grace and confidence.

Well, both Samantha and Sonam Kapoor have pulled off this similar Anamika Khanna ensemble in the best way possible. We just can't pick one! Who according to you rocked the draped skirt and an organza cape better?

