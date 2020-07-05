  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Samantha Akkineni or Sonam Kapoor: Who pulled off Anamika Khanna ensemble in an organza cape look better? VOTE

Samantha Akkineni is not only a talented actress but also a style icon, on the other hand, Sonam is a true blue fashionista. Their love for fashion is quite evident.
5720 reads Mumbai
Samantha Akkineni or Sonam Kapoor: Who pulled off Anamika Khanna ensemble in an organza cape look better? VOTESamantha Akkineni or Sonam Kapoor: Who pulled off Anamika Khanna ensemble in an organza cape look better? VOTE
  • 10
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

South beauty Samantha Akkineni and Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor are known for their style statements. The stunners have been winning the hearts of their fans with unconventional looks and well, there have been multiple times when they have set their hearts for similar kind of outfits. Samantha Akkineni is not only a talented actress but also a style icon, on the other hand, Sonam is a true blue fashionista. Their love for fashion is quite evident and interestingly, the actresses have similar choices as well. 

In one of her throwback looks, Sonam Kapoor was seen in draped skirt and an organza cape by designer Anamika Khanna. The fashionista finished out her look with strap heels and accessorised with two-line eye-grabbing jewellery from Sunita Kapoor's signature collection. She owned the look! 

On the other hand, Samantha Akkineni, during one of the events last year, wore a beautiful ensemble by Anamika Khanna that included a draped skirt, matching embroidered blouse and a matching organza cape to finish the outfit to perfection. She layered her look with a long necklace and a matching choker.  A pair of metallic strap sandals, subtle makeup and a pink-tinted lip completed her look. We are totally in love with Samantha Akkineni's this look and the way she has carried it with grace and confidence. 

Well, both Samantha and Sonam Kapoor have pulled off this similar Anamika Khanna ensemble in the best way possible. We just can't pick one! Who according to you rocked the draped skirt and an organza cape better? 

Let us know in the comment section below. 

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Aashiqui girl Anu Aggarwal on her casting couch experience, #MeToo, charging 80000 for a shoot
Tara Sutaria’s skincare secrets DECODED
Mira Rajput’s TOP controversies
Mohena Kumari Singh’s detailed Covid 19 journey: Dos, Don’ts, battling anxiety
BeerBiceps aka Ranveer Allahbadia on fitness, being obese & fatshamed, judgmental relatives
Saroj Khan Passes Away: From child artist to Bollywood’s legendary choreographer; Here’s her inspiring journey
Erica Fernandes on her most googled search to her BF dealing with her mood swings
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s magical love story
Here’s all you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty
Nithya Menen on her journey, North vs South actors debate, bodyshaming
20 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bebo on her journey, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Deepika, Alia
Anonymous 18 minutes ago

Samantha akkineni the south star only

Anonymous 19 minutes ago

Sam ofcourse

Anonymous 28 minutes ago

Sonam is OTT always!! Self proclaimed fashionista

Anonymous 45 minutes ago

Always samantha

Anonymous 45 minutes ago

Samantha only

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Samantha Akkineni

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Samantha nailed it.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Samantha looks classier

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Sonam Kapoor is the dumbest Bollywood actress - certified, but when it comes to fashion, I agree that no one does it better than her. So, it’s Sonam here hands down

Anonymous 2 hours ago

samantha akkineni

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement