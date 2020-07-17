  1. Home
Samantha Akkineni is overjoyed as she shares an adorable photo with her dog; Says he has all of her heart

Samantha also shared a short video, in which she was seen spending a snuggle time with Hash in the middle of some shooting.
It won’t be an understatement if one says that the pets of celebrities are celebrities too. Starting from the photos of pets that celebrities share on social media to the attention they get by the fans of these actors, pets have never failed to take the limelight. Be it snuggling with their pets or taking them to their workout sessions, celebrity pets are undoubtedly special. Samantha Akkineni took to her Instagram space on Friday and shared an adorable photo with her pet Hash.

She also shared a short video, in which she was seen spending a snuggle time with Hash in the middle of some shooting. Sharing the post on the photo sharing application, Samantha wrote, “Coming soon #hasallofmyheart”. In the photo, Samantha was seen in a polka dot tress and a headband, as Hash was snug as a bug in a rug. As soon as the photo surfaced online, it took over the internet with fans sharing it across all social media platforms.

Check out the post here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Coming soon  #hasallofmyheart

A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha will be next seen in Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film has Vijay Sethupathi as the male lead. Lady Superstar Nayanthara will also be playing a lead role in the film. Some reports suggest that she has walked out of the film, while others claim that she is still a part of the film. She also has Ashwin Saravanan’s next film in her kitty. The yet to be titled project will also have Prasanna in a key role.

Credits :Instagram

