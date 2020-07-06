  1. Home
Samantha Akkineni is overwhelmed as a die hard fan gifts a painting of the actress and her mother

As Oh! Baby completed one year yesterday, Samantha Akkineni received some unexpected gifts from fans on Twitter. Check it out below.
Samantha Akkineni is overwhelmed as a die hard fan gifts a painting of the actress and her mother
Samantha Akkineni’s Oh! Baby completed one year of its release yesterday, July 5, and moviegoers showered her with lots of love and best wishes. Samantha's fans took to social media and shared posters and stills from the film to celebrate the occasion. The Majili actress also penned a beautiful note and also shared about how director Nandini Reddy even unfriended her during the film's release. As the film completed one year, the stunner also received some unexpected gifts from fans on Twitter. 

“Today last year I was a nervous mess … so I am going to be enjoying today like I should have July 5th 2019… sorry @nandureddyy that I kept sending you all the negative things people were saying about the movie… I am crazy like that .. I am glad you unfriended me that day .. and friended me back again the next day… #ohbaby is all heart and is the most proud I will be of a film .. Thankyou @nandureddyy @sureshproductions @gurufilms1 @rip_aparte @actorshaurya @peoplemediafactory…Thankyou for making this film happen,” she captioned it. 

As Oh! Baby completed one year yesterday, a die-hard fan of Samantha Akkineni made a painting of the actress along with her mother. Sam was overwhelmed as well as emotional on seeing that beautiful handmade painting. She replied, "OMG .... I heard it took you almost 30 days to complete this .. Thankyou so so much .. I love it .. sending it to my mommy.. she will be thrilled." 

Check out Tweet below: 

Credits :Twitter

