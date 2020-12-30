Samantha Akkineni owns crystal studded Alexander Wang's shopper tote worth a WHOPPING Rs 1.5 Lakh; See PHOTOS

Samantha Akkineni has many attractive and expensive designer bags and out of those, one is Alexander Wang's shopper tote.

South beauty Samantha Akkineni loves fashion and her every picture on Instagram is a proof. The stunner never fails to grab attention even when she steps out in basics. The Majili actress has been setting fashion goals and is flaunting her stunning collection on social media. However, what has grabbed our attention on is her leather lining expensive bag. Samantha Akkineni's collection of designer bags describes her sartorial taste, which is timeless and classic. Samantha Akkineni has many attractive and expensive designer bags and out of those, one is Alexander Wang's shopper tote worth a WHOPPING Rs 1.5 Lakh approx.

One can see in the photos, Sam styled the diamond-studded tote bag with shiny pants and knotted tee. The bag is known for its crystal-cut rhinestones with "Thank You" engraved on the front five times in a gold-tone. The actress had carried this same bag last year during her dinner with Naga Chaitanya. The Oh Baby actress has teamed up the bag with polo neck LBD. Recently, Samantha Akkineni was spotted at the Hyderabad airport as she was jetting off for New Year's celebration with Naga Chaitanya. The diva styled her airport look with Louis Vuitton bag from their latest collection.

Take a look below:

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni sports knotted crop tee and adds trendy vibe with shimmer skirt as she gears up for 2021

Of late, Sam is taking her fashion game a notch up. From sporting pencil fit skirt to slit-cut slip dress and an animal print crop top, Sam has been treating us with some gorgeous looks on social media. She has proved to be a true blue fashionista, what do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×