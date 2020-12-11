  1. Home
Samantha Akkineni paints her Christmas tree and is all set for the joyous celebration; SEE PICS

Every year, Samantha Akkineni has unique plans for Christmas, and we are curious to know what she'll do this year.
One of the most colourful and happiest seasons of the year is around the corner and the preparations have begun. From buying a Christmas tree and decorating it to preparing exotic treats and exchanging gifts, everyone is set for the joyous celebrations. South beauty Samantha Akkineni is equally excited and was seen painting her Christmas tree. The stunner shared a couple of videos of her painting the tree in green and she looks super happy. One can see in the pictures, Sam is gearing up for the festive season as she captions it, "Christmas Nights." 

Every year, Samantha Akkineni has unique plans for Christmas, and we are curious to know what she'll do this year. Sam is born in a Christian family and Christmas is a big and special time of the year for the actress. In fact, the Majili actress had got married to Naga Chaitanya in Goa as per both, Hindu and Christian customs in October 2017. Meanwhile, check out her latest photos as she preps up for the last festive season of the year and looks super cute. 

Check out photos below: 

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni opts for a flattering glitzy pleated outfit and we can't take our eyes off her 

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni will be seen sharing the screen space with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in their upcoming film titled, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal. The shooting of the film went on floors yesterday and is being helmed by Vignesh Shivan. 

