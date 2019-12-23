Samantha Akkineni pairs her casual airport look with a Dior bag costing a whopping Rs 2 lakh; See PHOTOS

From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Kangana Ranaut and Anushka Sharma, every actress is obsessed with this Dior bag. Samantha Akkineni is the latest to join this bandwagon and is keeping it classy.

South beauty Samantha Akkineni is keeping up with the right fashion trends. There are certain fashion trends that our much-loved celebs introduce to us and one of the current trends that celebrities are keeping up with is the expensive Dior Book Tote which was introduced for the brand's 2018 Spring/Summer collection. Samantha Akkineni was spotted at Hyderabad airport today in her best traditional look. The stunner paired the outfit with a Dior bag costing a whopping Rs 2 lakh. It costs USD 2,700 and is designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri.

From Kareena Kapoor Khan to and , every actress is obsessed with this Dior bag. Samantha Akkineni is the latest who has joined this bandwagon and is keeping it all classy. Samantha Akkineni never fails to grab our attention with her airport look and this time again, the Majili actress is winning hearts with her all simplicity. Isn't she looking gorgeous as ever in minimal makeup? What do you think about Samantha Akkineni's latest airport look? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni has wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming film, Janu. The much-anticipated film is the Telugu remake of Tamil film 96. '96 The Movie', originally featured Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan. As she wrapped up the shooting of the film in October, Sam shared on Instagram: " "And it’s a wrap!! Another special film and a role that has challenged me to be better than I was yesterday .. blessed to work with a team that manages to create magic everyday .."

