Samantha Akkineni is papped at the Hyderabad airport as she aced a casual dress with boots; See Photos

Samantha Akkineni was spotted slaying an ethnic printed casual dress at the Hyderabad airport.

South star Samantha Akkineni has been giving major fitness goals to her fans and followers on Instagram. She has also been giving tips on several other things including beauty and gardening. Today, she got papped at Hyderabad airport and she has given us cues to slay a casual dress by teaming it up with a pair of boots. Well, it goes without saying that the Jaanu star slayed the look effortlessly and she carried herself very well.

It was announced recently that Samantha has been roped in to play the leading lady in the epic period drama Shaakuntalam. It was revealed by the makers that Samantha will be seen playing the role of the mythical character Shakuntala in the film. Yesterday, the makers revealed that they have started working on Samantha’s look for the film while showing a sneak peek of the same.

See the photos here:

Also Read: Shaakuntalam: Makers share sneak peek as they get Samantha Akkineni’s look ready; Take a look

Samantha has two more films in her kitty including Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal and Ashwin Sarvanan's untitled flick. Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal has Vijay Sethupathi as the male lead, while Nayanthara will be seen as yet another female lead. This is the first time that the two South beauties will be sharing the screen space. It is expected that more details about her film with Ashwin Saravanan will be revealed in the coming days. She was last seen in Jaanu, the official Telugu remake of 96. She's also busy with the shooting of her successful chat show Sam Jam.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

Share your comment ×