Samantha Akkineni pens a beautiful note on gardening; Says 'Planting a seed can bring change'

Samantha Akkineni took to Instagram and penned a beautiful note on gardening and also explained how it can help all of us in the future.

South beauty Samantha Akkineni is making most of self-quarantine period and is exploring her love for gardening. The stunner has been sharing photos and videos of herself enjoying gardening at her home's terrace. She has found gardening as a new hobby and is also inspiring her fans. Samantha took to Instagram and penned a beautiful note on gardening and also explained how it can help all of us in the future. She wrote, "Gardening is a game changer . Planting a seed can bring change . "Eat Healthy” we hear this far too many times ... but I am telling you "Grow Healthy” is even more simpler."

The Majili actress further wrote, "All it takes is a little time and a little effort . And since 2020 still needs us to 'Stay home and stay safe ‘ I think we can manage. Change any unused space in your home into an edible garden . Your terrace , balcony , window sill etc... over the next few weeks let’s grow together, share our experiences, learn from our mistakes and by the end of it be proud that we can feed ourselves . And god forbid if there is ever another lockdown we will not be the ones running to the store panic buying .. because in the words of Ron Finley we would be 'Gangsta Gardeners’ by then ... so who’s with me... #GrowWithMe."

Check out Samantha Akkineni's Instagram post below:

Samantha Akkineni is spending all her time gardening along with husband Naga Chaitanya. She is also making sure to cook healthy food out of it.

On the work front, last seen in C Prem Kumar's Jaanu, Samantha Akkineni is all set to make her Hindi digital debut with The Family Man 2.

She will share the screenspace with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in Vignesh Shivan's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

