Samantha Akkineni pens an emotional note as she shares a photo of her pet Hash with Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Akkineni took to her Instagram space and shared a photo of Naga Chaitanya with their pet Hash.
Mumbai
Samantha Akkineni has often shared photos of her pet dog Hash. Whenever she does, it makes headlines. She has even shared videos of Hash while revealing how naughty and sweet he is. Today, Samantha shared a photo of Hash as he is seen being carried by Samantha’s husband and Tollywood star Naga Chaitanya. Sharing the photo, Samantha wrote an emotional note where she said life will get weird sometimes, but everything will fall back to place.

Sam wrote, “Sometimes life gets weird. Hang in there... it gets better #loveandlight #bekind #inthistogether”. Fans and followers of the Jaanu actress took to the comments section and expressed how adorable Hash is. It is pretty much understandable with her posts and she and Naga Chaitanya share a very special bond with Hash and they have often posed for beautiful pictures together. On the work front, Samantha is currently working on two projects, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal in Tamil and Shaakuntalam in Telugu.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Vijay to wrap up Thalapathy 65 on April 26; Planning to shoot in Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai next

The actress will be sharing screen space with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in Vignesh Shivan directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal which is produced by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studio. As far as Shaakunthalam is concerned, it is touted to be a mythological drama, which is written and directed by Gunasekhar and produced by Neelima Guna and Dil Raju. Apart from these, Samantha is also awaiting the release of popular Hindi series Family Man season 2 on Amazon which marks her digital debut.

Credits :Instagram

